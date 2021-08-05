By Geoffrey Anyanwu, Enugu

Remember him? Matthew Okolie is a 40-year-old Okada man whose 31-year-old wife, Celestina, died after giving birth to triplets in Awgu, Enugu State, on April 2.

Okolie had told his devastating story to the world through Daily Sun and sought assistance from kind individuals, government and corporate bodies to keep the all-boy triplets and their elder twin brothers alive, but till this moment the much-needed assistance has not come.

Consequently, he has run to a Motherless Babies’ Home in Enugu metropolis to give the triplets refuge as he struggles to care for the older twin boys, who are about two and half years old.

Okolie, who has continued to grow leaner due to his predicament, told Daily Sun that, in spite of challenges, his boys were doing well, by the special grace of God and the goodwill of his village people, who have been assisting him as much as they could.

Speaking of the condition of the triplets he said, “The children are fine, by the grace of God. After the last time you saw us, we took them to a motherless babies’ home in Enugu town so that they could help me to look after them. So, they are there now. I visit once in a week, according to their instruction.

“We have an agreement of a certain amount I will be paying monthly and for me to come with things needed by the kids, both food and wears, whenever I am coming to see them, whichever I could afford. That is what I have been doing but it has not been easy at all. You know, I have our firstborn, the twin boys, with me who are barely two and half years, and fending for them has been difficult.”

Asked what assistance he has received since the incident, Okolie said his Awgu people have been of tremendous assistance to him and his children, noting that it was “the N1,000, N2,000, and so on they gave me that I am using to run around.

“Rt. Rev. Johnson Ekwe, Bishop of Niger West Diocese, Anglican Communion, who happened to be an indigene of Awgu, also sent me some money. The women of Ugwuleshi also gave me some money. Apart from my community people, I have not received any form of assistance from anywhere else, not even from the local or state governments.

“I am using this opportunity to once again appeal to our loving and kind-hearted governor, Hon. Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi, and his wife and other good-spirited individuals and corporate bodies to come to our aid so that these kids could be adequately taken care of and not die,” he said.

Meanwhile, Daily Sun got Mr. Okolie’s contact line and account number for those who would be moved to assist the little kids. He could be reached on 08077880153, Account number, 1467484484, Access Bank, Matthew Nwankwo Okolie.

