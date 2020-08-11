Paul Osuyi, Asaba

A commercial motorcycle operator popularly known as Okada rider, one Nwaolie, has been arrested by the police in Delta State for allegedly raping his female passenger.

The 26-year old victim was allegedly raped on Sunday by the suspect who also brutalised her for resisting him.

The incident happened at Issele-Uku in Aniocha North Local Government Area of Delta State.

Public Relations Officer of the Delta State Command, DSP Onome Onovwakpoyeya confirmed the arrest of the randy motorcyclist in Asaba on Tuesday.

Onome said the suspect was arrested in his hideout at the community after committing the crime.

It was gathered that the victim boarded the motorcycle on her way to church on Sunday but the Okada rider diverted and took her to a nearby bush in Idumuine quarters of the council’s headquarters where he allegedly brutalized and raped her.

“The man used planks and cutlass to injure her to a point of death after which he raped her and left her in the bush.

“The victim was rescued by Issele-Uku vigilante members who rushed her to the community hospital, after which she was transferred to the Federal Medical Centre (FMC), Asaba.

“She was found in a critical condition in the bush by the vigilante and immediately rushed to St. Tharesa hospital, Issele-Uku,” the source said