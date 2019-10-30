Paul Osuyi, Asaba

A 42-year okada rider, Nonso Onyeje, has been sentenced to 14 years imprisonment by a Delta State High Court sitting in Asaba, for having sexual intercourse with a 9-year boy, Oluchukwu (surname withheld).

The victim is a pupil in one of the private primary schools in Asaba, the state capital.

Onyeje was found guilty of the one-count charged of unnatural/sodomy preferred against him by the prosecution.

The presiding judge, Justice Ngozi Azinge who handed down the sentence declined plea for alocutus by counsel to the defendant.

Justice Azinge described the act as barbaric, despicable and abominable, adding that persons who engage in such acts do not deserve mercy.

“People like you should be locked away from society so that you don’t go around defiling innocent children. This will serve as a deterrent to others as cases of defilement in society is alarming,” Justice Azinge held.

The prosecution led by Mrs. Uche Akamagwuna from the state Ministry of Justice had told the court that Nonso Onyeje (m) on or about the 23rd day of March, 2017, at Okwe, within the Asaba Criminal Division had carnal knowledge of nine-year-old Oluchukwu, male, against the order of nature.

Akamagwuna who is the Director, Sexual Offence/Domestic Violence at the ministry, added that the unnatural offence/sodomy is punishable under Section 214(1) of the Criminal Code Law, Cap C21 Volume 1, Laws of Delta State, 2016.

Meanwhile, the Delta State Attorney-General and Commissioner for Justice, Mr. Peter Mrakpor has stressed that sexual offenders must not go unpunished, saying that the judgement had given credence to the state government’s fight against rape, defilement, sodomy, indecent assault and violence against children and women.

He said the state government will continue to protect the rights of vulnerable persons and vowed to bring offenders of sexual abuse and molestations to book irrespective of who is involved.