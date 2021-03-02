From Paul Osuyi, Asaba

A middle-aged commercial motorcyclist in Ogwashi-Uku, Aniocha South Local Government Area of Delta State, one Efagwu Igbodo has been crushed to death by a fast moving exotic car.

The deceased had barely dropped off passengers at a public television viewing centre when the exotic vehicle, a Mercedes Benz car, hit him from the rear.

The Mercedes Benz, driven by a suspected internet fraudster popularly known Yahoo Boy, sped off, dragging the victim for a longer distance.

Incensed by the bizzare scene, youths chased the fleeing vehicle.

But as the irate youths were closing-in on him, the driver stopped, abandoned his car and took to his heels.

Left with no other option, the chasing youths set the vehicle ablaze, while other sympathisers rushed the victim to the hospital where he was confirmed dead.

“Instead of the driver of the car to stop, he sped off, dragging the okada man that hooked to the vehicle for a long distance.

“Youths in the area who were insensed by the action of the driver decided to give him a hot chase, and sensing danger, he quickly abandoned the flashy car and escaped,” an eyewitness said.

However, police in the state said the fleeing suspect has been arrested for reckless driving and causing the death of a motorcyclist.

Acting Public Relations Officer of the state police command, DSP Bright Edafe who confirmed the arrest in Asaba on Tuesday did not give further details.