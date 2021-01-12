From David Onwuchekwa, Nnewi

A commercial motorcyclist, yesterday, narrowly escaped being burnt to death after his motorcycle suddenly went up in flames in Nnewi in Anambra State.

The victim was said to be on excessive speed when his Vesper crashed and caught fire.

It was gathered that he sustained injury and was rushed to a nearby hospital for medical attention.

Confirming the incident, State Sector Commander, Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) Andrew Kumapayi, enjoined motorcyclists to desist from excessive speeding.

He said: “Today, January 12, 2021, at about 0956hrs, an unidentified male adult was seriously injured in a lone crash involving a Vesper Motorcycle with registration number QC 535 NNE recorded near Ibeto Factory Site, Nnewi.

“Eyewitnesses report reaching us indicates that the rider was on exessive speed when the Vesper crashed and caught fire.

“The only male adult on board who sustained injury was rushed to Diocesan hospital Akwudo, Otolo, Nnewi for medical attention by FRSC rescue team from Nnewi Unit Command while obstruction is being cleared to ensure free flow of traffic along the route.”

While wishing the injured victim an accelerated recovery, the FRSC boss urged motorists to abide by the speed limits stipulated by law in built-up areas and to always be on their safety helmet to prevent avoidable road crashes.