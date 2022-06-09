By Christopher Oji

There was palpable tension at Jakande area of Isolo following an attempt by an angry to set a commercial motorcycle rider, also known as Okada on fire.

The mob descended on the rider after he knocked down a bystander who was waiting to board a tricycle.

Are you a Man 40 yrs and above? Do not miss the Vital Information, it goes off in 2 days! CLICH HERE to READ .

The situation went out of hand when the news of the death of the bystander spread all over the area.

A witness, Godswill Umoh, said passersby descended on the rider and gave him the beaten of his life.

“They set his bike on fire and tried to also set him on fire. He was rescued by the timely arrival of the police” the witness said.

Another witness alleged that the rider was actually running away from some security operatives who were their on enforcement duty in the area.

Lagos State Police Public Relations Officer, Benjamin Hundeyin, who confirmed the attack, said the rider was rescued and taken away by policemen and that he was being held at the station on protective custody.

Hundeyin on his Twitter handle @BenHundeyin, what happened was that the rider veered off the road and hit a pedestrian.

He said the pedestrian fell and died on the spot and that those who witnessed the incident decided to lynch the rider.

“The Police arrived at the scene on time and rescued the motorcycle rider from being lynched . The Police immediately took the rider to the hospital for treatment and evacuated the pedestrian. Before the Police arrived back at the scene, an angry mob was already burning the motorcycle left behind by the fleeing rider.

“The Lagos State Police Command condemns jungle justice in very strong terms. Anyone found engaging in such would be dealt with in accordance with the law. Meanwhile, officers are on ground and normalcy has returned to the area” he said.

Partner with me, let's get you making N500K to N500K a month! Skills open the doors to financial opportunities Click here to learn it .