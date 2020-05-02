Bamigbola Gbolagunte, Akure

A 32-year-old commercial motorcyclist, popularly called okada rider, Laolu Omogunwa has gone into hiding after allegedly raping a pregnant woman identified as Sade Jawo at Ago Akingboye in Irele local government area of Ondo State.

The 30-year-old pregnant mother reportedly hired the services of the suspect to take her from Ajagba to the farm settlement on a bike to purchase kegs of palm oil. Narrating her ordeal, the victim said Omogunwa lured her on the way into another route on the pretense that she would get palm oil cheaper in the area than where she intended going.

According to her, the suspect drove her into a lonely bush where he suddenly stopped on the way, dragged her into the bush, strangled her, dispossessed her of her phone and the sum of N150,000 before raping her until she became unconscious.

She added that Omogunwa almost raped her to death before he left her, thinking she was dead until she was revived by heavy rainfall after several hours.

When her family didn’t see her, at the time she was expected back home, they had to organize a search party who later discovered her where she was struggling to crawl to the road.

She said it took her about 48 hours to regain consciousness after losing the pregnancy as a result of excessive bleeding. Speaking on the incident, the Ahaba of Ajagba, Oba Adesayo Ajibade said it is a taboo to have sex with women on bare ground in Ikale land.

According to the royal father, the consequence of such desecration of the custom of the town is poor yields and famine unless the offenders appease the gods of the land. Equally, the monarch said the raped woman who has lost her pregnancy may not survive any sickness without the rituals.

When contacted, the Public Relations Officer for the state police command, Mr Tee Leeoo denied knowledge of the incident, saying such was not reported to the police.

“I don’t think anything like that happened in the state. We did not receive any call from any member of the public concerning such incident. I don’t think there was anything of such, because if it happened, it would have been reported to the police,” he said.