Christopher Oji

There was pandemonium Yesterday at the Oshodi area of Lagos as commercial motorcycle operator attacked Officials of the Lagos State Environmental and Special Offences , enforcement Unit (Taskforce).

They were attacked by under the Oshodi bridge area of Lagos.

Chairman Lagos State Task force CSP Olayinka Egbeyemi said that 14 suspects have been arrest in connection with the attack.

He disclosed that the agency received a distressed call that about 14 Okada riders operating illegally attacked the enforcement team of the agency and wounded a paramilitary officer ,Mr. Innocent Okoro and damaged their vehicle.

CSP Egbeyemi disclosed further that immediately after they attacked officials of the agency , the Okada riders ran into a compound at Igbehinadun Street around Oshodi .

According to him :”The enforcement team with the support of other officials coming from an enforcement operations at Lagos Island chased them to the compound and discovered a large number of motorcyclists and miscreants smoking Indian hemp within the residential house”

He confirmed that while some of the attackers escaped through the fence , but the enforcement team arrested 46 of them including those who carried out the attack.

“Out of these 46 arrested suspects, 18 were released after a thorough screening and the Lagos State Commissioner of Police CP Hakeem Odumosu directed that the remaining 28 be prosecuted in court”

While urging all motorcyclists and road users across the state to operate within the ambit of the law, the Chairman restated the determination of the Agency to ensure that all residents in the state comply with the Lagos State Road Traffic Law of 2012.