But several commuters have to pay the price as many were seen trekking long distance as there were no okada riders to take them to their destinations.

Passengers in areas such as Agege, Abule Egba, Ogba, Allen Avenue Roundabout, Kudrat Abiola Way, Ikorodu Garage, Maryland, Awolowo Road, Ikeja, Shitta, Ijesha, Cele Bus stop, Ojuelegba, Mushin, Okota and Iyana-Isolo were left stranded at bus stops while some decided to take the long walk down to their various destination.

Law enforcement officials and their patrol vehicles were spotted on all the highways and major roads that were outlined by the state government to enforce the law.

Our correspondent who spoke with some commuters who felt the pains of the ban, many of them called on the government to review the law because of its adverse effect on them.

Atoyebi Atoyegbe, a resident of Okota area, expressed displeasure with the ban, noted that the government didn’t provided alternative means of transport but wanted to enforce order that would suffer the helpless masses.

According to him, what the government would gain with enforcement of the law could not be compared to what the helpless commuters are going through.

“The pain is too much, it is unbearabl; government should do something to reduce the suffering; government needs to review the law in order to accommodate these transporters in some areas,” ‘ he said.

Another commuter who identified himself as Mr. Makinde also plead with the state government to review the order because of its adverse effect on commuters.

He said the ban was a good move in a wrong direction, noting that what the government wants to achieve with the ban was not up to the pains the masses were expetiencing.

Another commuter, Edith Ajayi who resides around Ogba and works at Oregun said government should considered the plight of the commuters.

She said the sufferjng is too much because 70 percent of people around Ogba, Ojodu/Berger, Ojota and the rest depend solely on okada and tricycles as their mean of transportation.

Ajayi pleaded with government for the review of the ban.