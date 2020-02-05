Chinelo Obogo

A chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC), in Lagos State, Lanre Razak, has called for understanding over the restriction placed on the operations of commercial motorcycles and tricycles in some areas in the state.

Speaking with journalists, he said the two affected means of public transportation don’t suit a mega city like Lagos State and that the hazards that come with using them outweigh their benefits because of the accidents they cause which sometimes lead to death.

“You will weep if you go to the Orthopedic Hospital at Igbobi, Lagos and see the situation of things at the section where Okada and tricycle accident victims are treated. Restricting their operations on the highways is a welcome idea,” Razak said.

He said more worrisome are the criminal activities like robbery, ritual killings, bag snatching, rape and kidnapping that they are being used to perpetrate.

“People should stop being lazy by wanting a transportation system that would take them to their doorsteps instead of walking to exercise their bodies for their wellbeing. Even in advanced climes, people walk to their bus stops and railway stations to board buses and trains.

“I thank Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu for providing several additional busses as alternatives to ease the effect of the restrictions on the residents. The governor is also working hard on getting ferries and completing the rail as other means of public transportation to cushion the effects of the restriction,” he said.