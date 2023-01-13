By Henry Uche

As part of activities to mark its 10 anniversary, Sir Ebuka Okafor Foundation, during the festive season, offered free medical outreach and donated food stuff including rice, beans, garri and clothes to over 3000 widows in Ebenise Community in Nnobi, Idemili South of Anambra State.

Founder of the Foundation, Sir Okafor said the gesture is part of the foundation’s way of giving back to society and promised that he will continue to do so by the grace of God.

“We have done this for the past 10 years, as God blesses us, we shall continue to do more,” he said.

Chief Coordinating Officer of the foundation, Mrs. Blessing Nweke, said the outreach and donation to widows is in line with its vision to impact lives including by meeting the spiritual needs of the widows, floating scholarship scheme for indigents undergraduates, sponsoring businesses and skill acquisition programs for youths among others.

Wife of the Anambra State Governor, Prof Chukwuma Soludo, Mrs. Nonye Soludo, who was represented by the Commissioner of Children and Women Affairs, Mrs Ify Obinabo commended the Okafor for his benevolence, saying that that state government will support the foundation in ways it can.

She said: “This is in line with the state governor’s vision of empowering youth and women. Okafor has partnered with the state government in the past in this regard and we shall support him the more.”

Earlier at a Thanksgiving service at all Saints Anglican Church, Ifite Nnobi to herald the ceremony, the officiating minister, Rev Gideon Nwachukwu, who in his sermon with theme: ‘Divine Settlement’ urged the people to trust in the Lord, noting that only god can fix the problems of mankind.

He said: “God would not disappoint us. It is only God who can give us the divine settlement. God has good plans for those who diligently seek Him and He is capable of seeing us through in all the challenges we are passing through. If only we will put our trust in Him.”