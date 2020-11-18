The new Captain of the Ilorin Golf Club, Dim Ray Okafor, is quietly toeing the footsteps of former governor of Kwara State, late Muhammed Lawal in restructuring the Ilorin Golf Club.

Okafor, who hails from Owerri, was simply okay with regular squash games he was playing in the home of his bosom friend, the late General Tunde Idiagbon. But after the demise of Idiagbon, he opted for golf in 2009. Ever since, he has not looked back.

To ensure Ilorin Golf Club keeps pace with front running clubs in Nigeria, Okafor all alone constructed a Starter’s Tent, bush bar and two convenience gazebo within the vast fairways of the course so golfers don’t have to scamper back to the Clubhouse anytime they are pressed on course. At the moment, the amiable Captain who is into construction is planning to erect a 30-room Guest House around the Clubhouse so golfers who visit can meet with available accommodation at relatively low cost.