From Stanley Uzoaru, Owerri

Daughter of the former minister of trade during the first republic, Raphael Okafor, also known as Raphael Ben Kechi, Ngozi Okafor, has joined the race for the House of Representative seat to represent Ohaji/Egbema,Oguta, Oru West constituency in Imo State.

Declaring her interest in a press conference in Owerri, yesterday, Okafor said her desire to contest the position is based on her resolve to “bring tangible gains to her constituency, including greater responsiveness, increased cooperation across party and ethnic lines and as well sustainable peace.

“I want to run for this position so that my constituency, the state and the Federal Government at large will utilise my untapped capacity and talents as a leader to foster peace and development in our areas.

“Considering the statistics that shows that women make up half of the world’s population, we should not expect men to do all the work, we must do our part,” she said.

As a professional nurse, she vowed to make health care and nutrition free and accessible to her constituents when elected while she also promised to curb youth restiveness in the oil rich communities in her areas by engaging them in meaningful ventures.