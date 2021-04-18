By Monica Iheakam

The trio of Blessing Okagbare, Divine Oduduru and Fabian Edoki continued their outdoor seasons yesterday competing in the Tom Jones Memorial Meet hosted by the University of Florida, USA.

Okagbare posted an impressive performance in the women’s 200m where she clocked a Season’s Best (SB) of 22.66s (+1.0m/s) to place third in the heats and overall.

Also in action at the meet were compatriots Divine Oduduru and Fabian Edoki, who participated in the track and Long jumps events respectively.

Oduduru clocked a time of 20.46s (+0.9m/s) to place 4th in the heat and fifth overall in the men’s 200m event., while Edoki made a mark of 7.55m to place fourth in the men’s Long jump event.