Track and field queen, Blessing Okagbare says she is happy with her most recent perfect race where she ducked inside 11 seconds for the third time this season at the PTS athletics meeting in Bratislava, Slovakia, BSNSports.com.ng reports.

The seven time Nigeria 100m champion ran 10.98 seconds to win the race, becoming the first woman to ever run under 10 secs at the PTS Meeting also breaking Jamila Kratochvilova of Czech Republic 1983 Meet Record of 11.09 in the process.

Showing her appreciation she wrote on her Facebook page saying:

“Thank God for another healthy race/win today,”

Okagbare has now broken 11 seconds thrice this year, 21st times in her career, 19 more than Mary Onyali.

She ran her first sub-11 seconds of the season at the USTAF invitational in Eugene, Oregon in April before scorching to a 10.90 seconds personal season’s best at the Wanda Diamond League meeting in Doha, Qatar last week.