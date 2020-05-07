Monica Iheakam

Nigerian professional athletics athletes have been urged to key into the support fund provided by the World Athletics in conjunction with the International Athletics Funds (IAF).

The $500,000 was launched by the IAF to support professional athletes experiencing hardship due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

A statement by the Athletics Federation of Nigeria (AFN) signed by its President, Engr Ibrahim Shehu -Gusau, notified all Nigerian professional athletics athletes who desire to benefit from the largesse to send their applications to the AFN, which would be forwarded, to the world body.

“The statement reads in parts; The Athletics Federation of Nigeria under the leadership of Hon. Engr. Ibrahim Shehu -Gusau, PHD, FNSE, FNCS by this publication, formally notifies all Nigerian professional athletics athletes that the World Athletics in conjunction with Interantional Athletics Fund, has launched a $500,000 fund to support athletes experiencing financial hardship due to the Corona virus pandemic.

The coronavirus outbreak has brought sporting events worldwide to a halt, leading to a loss of income for athletes.

IAAF President Sebastian Cole, who also is the chairman of the IAF, said the funds would be used to assist athletes who have lost most of their income in the last few months due to the suspension of international competitions.

“I am in constant contact with athletes around the world and I know that many are experiencing financial hardship as a consequence of the shutdown of most international sports competition in the last two months,” Coe said in a statement.