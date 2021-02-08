By Monica Iheakam

For Africa’s fastest woman, Blessing Okagbare, it was more eye-popping performance in the track events held early (Monday Nigeria time) at the American Track League 3 meet in in Fayetteville, Arkansas.

The 3-time Olympian and 2008 Olympic silver medalist, was at her best indoor form as she recorded new Personal Bests (PB) in both the 60m and 200m events.

Okagbare, the 2013 World championship silver and bronze medalist, clinched first place in the Women’s 60m event with a time of 7.10s (PB) at the American Track League 3 to defeat Jamaica’s Christina Williams who came second with a time of 7.14.

In the Women’s 200m event, she ran a PB of 23.01s to clinch first place in Heat 1. Her time though was the third best overall time of the event.

The last time made an appearance at the American Track League, she won the 60m event with a PB of 7.17s.

Reacting to her superlative performance, Okagbare tweeted; “I won the [email protected] yesterday and also won my heat in the 200M. Both came with a new personal best. I am excited #Fam.”

Meanwhile compatriot, Divine Oduduru, who made his second appearance at the competition, in the Men’s 60m event was not lucky as he ran a time of 6.70s to place fifth. He did limp off after the race.

In his first appearance, he finished second in the finals with a time of 6.65s improving upon his heat time where he came first in 6.70s.