Nigeria track and field queen, Blessing Okagbare is elated after Guinness World Record (GWR) confirmed her as the athlete with the most appearances in Diamond League Meetings.

Okagbare, 32, took to her verified Twitter handle to show her delight and happiness.

“A dream made reality through God’s grace and determination. Look what finally came in the mail…

Thanks to @GWR book of world records. I am indeed honored, proud and grateful.”

Okagbare specializes in long jumping and short sprints. She is an Olympic and World Championships medalist in the long jump, and a world medalist in the 200 metres. She also holds the Women’s 100 metres Commonwealth Games record for the fastest time at 10.85 seconds.

Her 100 m best of 10.79 made her the African record holder for the event until Murielle Ahouré eclipsed it in 2016. She is the current African record holder in the 200 m with her run of 22.04 seconds in 2018. She was the African 100 m and long jump champion in 2010. She has also won medals at the All-Africa Games, IAAF Continental Cup, and World Relays.