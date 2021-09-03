Ex-Green Eagles legendary goalkeeper, Emmanuel Okala and veteran journalist/ CEO of, Brila FM, Dr. Larry Izamoje will lead other sports stakeholders and ex-internationals to the commercial city of Onitsha for the maidenAnambra State Sup- porters Club/ Fans hangout.
The event slated for October, 24 at the Omoba Learning Field, Omoba Layout, Onitsha is aimed at launching a well-structured, aptly focused, and goal oriented grassroots football movement inAnambra State,
According to the Chief Ex-ecutive Officer of Bunubunu Cultural and Sporting Limited, Izuchukwu Udegbunam, organisers of the event who also doubles as the chairman of Anambra State Football Supporters Club, this remarkable project termed Anambra Football Supporters/fans hangout with the theme “Echezonan- keanyi’ which has received the blessings of Nigeria Football Supporters Club.
