An elder statesman and retired Department of State Services (DSS) personnel, Chief Ubaka Okali, has congratulated the Chief Whip of Senate, Dr. Orji Uzor Kalu on his 61st birthday, describing him as a great leader with uncommon courage.

In his congratulatory message, he noted that Kalu has remained a figure to reckon with in the development of Abia State, dating back to his days as governor and now senator. He noted that having closely monitored him he has discovered that he has seen that his zeal and passion for an equitable and functional society is unparalleled.

The former DSS officer expressed gratitude to the Abia North senator for the efforts he put in place to renew the senatorial district through massive infrastructure development and youth empowerment. He also thanked him for honouring his invitation last year during his golden jubilee marriage celebration in Ebem Ohafia, Abia State, describing him as simplicity and humility personified.

While urging the senator to continue to make Abia proud with the developmental strides he keeps attracting and effective representation for which he has carved a niche for himself, he prayed God to guide Senator Kalu against enemies and those who do not wish him well.