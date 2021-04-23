An elder statesman and retired officer of the Department of State Services (DSS), Chief Ubaka Okali, has congratulated the Chief Whip of the Senate, Dr. Orji Uzor Kalu on his 61st birthday, describing him as a great leader with uncommon courage.

According to Okali, Kalu has remained a figure to reckon with in the development of Abia State dating back to his days as governor and now senator.

He said having closely monitored the personality of Kalu, he has seen that the senator’s zeal and passion for an equitable and functional society is unparalleled.

The former DSS officer expressed gratitude to the Abia North senator for the efforts put in place to renew the senatorial district through massive infrastructure development and youths empowerment.

The octogenarian also thanked Senator Kalu for honouring his invitation last year during his golden jubilee marriage anniversary in Ebem Ohafia, Abia State, describing him as simplicity and humility personified.

While releasing pronouncements of blessing upon Sen. Kalu, Okali prayed God to guide him against enemies and those who do not wish him well.

He urged the senator to continue making Abia proud with the developmental strides he keeps attracting and effective representation for which he has carved a niche for himself.