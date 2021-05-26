As the World Table Tennis (WTT) Youth Star Contender starts today in Tunis, National junior champion, Usman Okanlawon will anchor Nigeria’s four-man contingent to charge for honours.

Also in the team are Samuel Boboye, cadet champion of the just concluded NTTF National Championships as well as world number one mini-cadet star Mustapha Mustapha and his sibling Mustapha.

Okanlawon has been drawn in group four of the boys’ U-19 alongside Russia’s Vladimir Sidorenko, Belgium’s Louis Laffineur and Slovakia’s Jakub Goldir. He will start his campaign today against the Belgian.

Musa Mustapha is in group one of the boys’ U-15 alongside India’s Preyesh Suresh Raj, Russia’s Aleksei Samokhin, and Tunisia’s Chadi Hsayri.

Mustapha Mustapha is in group two alongside Sweden’s David Bjorkryd, Saudi Arabia’s Hadi Abualrahi and Algeria’s Wafi Chams Eddine Abadli.