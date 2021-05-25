Confectionery cum computer expert, Prince Adetola Adedayo Okanlawon, has joined the race for the chairmanship of Onigbongbo LCDA, which election is scheduled for July 22, 2021.

The aspirant, who doubles as the executive director, Bakersworld, flagged off his campaign and grassroots mobilisation activities at Opebi, Ikeja, Lagos last Sunday. At the well-attended event, he unveiled his “New vision, new direction” transformational agenda for the people of Onigbongbo. Aside youths, businessmen, market women, and community leaders, other dignitaries that graced the occasion included Onigbongbo Ward D chairman, Olurotimi Odunosho; Ward C chairman, Faith Omoletu; Ward A chairman, Alhaji Kunle Seriki; Adebiyi Adesipe; Alhaji Adesanya; Mrs. Oluwakemisola Okanlawon; Ward D councillorship aspirant, Oluwadare Adesanya, and representative of Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), Barrister Lawrence.