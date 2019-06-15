Nollywood actor, Deyemi Okanlawon has admonished single ladies not to ever pray for ‘good in bed’ men when looking for husbands.

According to him, he was prompted to issue the warning by his recent encounter with some ladies who are interested in serious relationships but seem not to know what to look out for in men.

The father of two went on to list the dos and don’ts of relationships. “To single ladies, don’t pray for a man who loves God, write a list of what the man daily does to show his love for God, then pray over it. Also, don’t pray for a man who is rich and loves you, pray for a man that sees and takes advantage of the opportunities to create wealth that allows him the liberty to give you the attention you need.

“Don’t pray for a man who is faithful to you, but pray for a man who has learnt self-discipline and control, deliberately reprogramming his mind to not lust after other women. Do not pray for a man who is good in bed but for a man who pays attention to and understand your body needs. Don’t just pray for a man, be specific,” he advised.