From Oluseye Ojo, Ibadan

Presiding Bishop, Sword of the Spirit Ministries and Promoter, Precious Cornerstone University, Wale Oke, has emerged the new national president of Pentecost Fellowship of Nigeria (PFN).

He emerged the national president at the Grace Cathedral, Enugu, Enugu State on Tuesday.

The news was announced by Austin Ukachi, president, He’s Alive Chapel, Lagos, who was the returning officer for the exercise.

Oke will spend four years in office, which is renewable by another four years.

According to a statement by the Wale Oke Media Office, he is the seventh national president of PFN, consequent upon unanimous decision of every member of National Advisory Council (NAC) of the umbrella body of pentecostal churches in the country.

In his acceptance speech, Oke gave glory to God for putting it in the hearts of the NAC to choose him unanimously.

“The PFN has come a long way, starting with the vision of the founding fathers, and the great leadership of our past presidents, including J. O. Boyejo, Enoch Adeboye, Benson Idahosa, Mike Okonkwo, Ayo Oritsejafor and Felix Omobude, who have led the fellowship in the past, taking it to the great and enviable heights it is today.

“Without any doubt, the PFN is huge, with its tens of millions of Pentecostals, found in every walk and strata of our national life. It is our desire, with the help of the Lord, to make this humongous spiritual house to be much more effective in our national life and in the task of global evangelisation at this very unusual time in human history.

“Indeed, it is an unusual time for the whole world, and more for our nation that is at a crossroad at this hour. But with the help of the Lord, and by tapping into the grace and resources He has made available to us as His children, we shall make a real difference to a nation in dire need of divine intervention.

“We plan to deploy massive prayers with effective fasting, massive evangelism with discipleship, teaching of God’s word (not compromised), coupled with the doing of it, massive social and charitable works and care for the needy.

“We plan to mobilise the youths massively and engage them in the Pentecostal traditions to tap into their potential for church and nation building. As we seek the Lord together, we shall listen to the Holy Spirit and do all that the Lord will lead and enable us to do by His Spirit.

“With the full cooperation and support of all of us, we shall make a real difference and bring a real change to a nation in dire need.”