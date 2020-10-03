Romanus Ugwu, Abuja

The Director-General Voice of Nigeria (VON) and chieftain in the All Progressives Congress (APC), Osita Okechukwu, has come hard on the former APC National Vice Chairman (North Central), Ahmed Wambai, over his allegation that the Progressives Governors Forum conspired against the Adams Oshiomhole-led National Working Committee (NWC).

Wambai, in an exclusive interview with Saturday Sun, characterised the APC as an amalgamation of interests for grabbing power, insisting that the battle to control the party ahead of the 2023 presidency led to the failure of the party to win the recent Edo governorship election, the sack of Oshiomhole and a gang up against the National Leader of the party, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, by APC governors.

Responding to Wambai’s remarks, Okechukwu criticised the former national officer of the party, describing his claims as misinformation, mischief and propaganda.

‘Rather than engage in fruitful introspection and reflection of the misadventure of Comrade Adams Oshiomhole’s disastrous chairmanship, Ahmed Wambai and some of his disciples via all media outlets are spewing negative narratives against our great party’ Okechukwu said.

‘This vile propaganda must stop forthwith and, as a matter of fact, we all should accept our mistakes and engage true introspection on how the stocks of APC fell from 25 states in June 2018 when Comrade assumed the helms of affairs of our great party to 19 States today. Those who reinvigorated the PDP, which was in a state of decline in 2019, should apologise rather than resort to blame games.’

Okechukwu, equally faulting Wambai’s position that if all the governors of the APC had given support to Pastor Ize-Iyamu the ruling party could have triumphed in Edo State governorship election, remarked: ‘This is the topmost height of misinformation, mischief and propaganda. As I said earlier, let’s all accept our mistakes and, as a matter of urgency… start gathering the pieces to reposition our great party.

Speaking of APC National Leader Tinubu’s role in the party crisis, Okechukwu recalled that ‘seven governors flew into Lagos to solicit our National Leaders support for the retention of Obaseki as APC candidate,’ referring to it as an ‘all-important consultation which regrettably failed.

‘We must not forget how Asiwaju contributed immensely in constructing the edifice called APC, which mistakenly Wambai dubbed an amalgamation of power grabbers. Apparently, Wambai does not know that political parties throughout history are the only associations whose sole objective is how to win elections, not grab power.

‘One would be very disappointed if by insinuation overtly or covertly Asiwaju is linked with elements who are bent on degrading our great party. He has contributed enormously in constructing the market and enough [to] the demolition of the market.’