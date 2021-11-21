From Romanus Ugwu, Abuja

A chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Osita Okechukwu, has pleaded with President Muhammadu Buhari to honour elder statesman, Chief Mbazulike Amechi with the release of the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Mazi Nnamdi Kanu.

Speaking to newsmen in Abuja on Sunday, Okechukwu also appealled to IPOB to support and promote Nigeria president of Igbo extraction in 2023 as a personal project.

“I join, Ohaneze Ndigbo, eminent constitutional lawyer and Chairman, Igbo Leaders of Thought, Prof Ben Nwabueze, and people of goodwill nationwide in commending President Buhari for accepting to consider the release of held leader of IPOB, Nnamdi Kanu.”

“I also appeal to IPOB to support Nigeria President of Igbo extraction 2023 project. Methinks IPOB support will kill two birds with one stone,” Okechukwu argued.

Igbo leaders led by the first Aviation Minister, Chief Mbazuluike Amaechi, had visited President Buhari in Aso Rock last week, where they requested Mr. President to release the IPOB leader, who was extradited in Kenya in June this year.

Kanu had fled Nigeria in 2017, jumping bail after his Afaraukwu home in Abia State was invaded by soldiers. He is being tried of treason.

Asked if IPOB support for Nigeria president of Igbo extraction 2023 project is a precondition, for the release of Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, Okechukwu said Capital No.

“Capital No, it is not a precondition, all I am saying is that Mr President and host of other Nigerians are silently in support of Nigeria president of Igbo extraction 2023 project, but are weary and reticent of IPOB stance. Therefore, in my little opinion, IPOB support of our project will kill two birds with one stone.” Okechukwu quipped.

Speaking further, the Director-General Voice of Nigeria (VON) explained that “one stone is the release of Mazi Kanu, another is the return of economic activities in our geopolitical zone and thirdly IPOB support will no doubt rekindle wider support of Nigeria president of Igbo extraction 2023 project.”

“My understanding of IPOB agitation is to end Igbo marginalization; if that is the case then our 2023 Nigeria President of Igbo extraction will be the end of the civil war. Nigerians are waiting for IPOB to change gear,” he noted.

