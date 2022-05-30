From Jude Chinedu, Enugu

A chieftain of All Progressives Congress (APC), Osita Okechukwu, has pleaded with President Muhammadu Buhari to rescue Nigeria’s currency, the naira, before politicians depreciates it out of recognition.

Okechukwu, who said a nation’s currency is a critical indices of measuring the general health of its economy, said when the currency nose-dives, it leads to hype-inflation, gross unemployment and abject poverty, thereby worsening the nation’s security.

In a statement, yesterday, Okechukwu, who is also the director general of Voice of Nigeria, decried the dollar rain

