From Jude Chinedu, Enugu
A chieftain of All Progressives Congress (APC), Osita Okechukwu, has pleaded with President Muhammadu Buhari to rescue Nigeria’s currency, the naira, before politicians depreciates it out of recognition.
Okechukwu, who said a nation’s currency is a critical indices of measuring the general health of its economy, said when the currency nose-dives, it leads to hype-inflation, gross unemployment and abject poverty, thereby worsening the nation’s security.
In a statement, yesterday, Okechukwu, who is also the director general of Voice of Nigeria, decried the dollar rain
during the recent presidential primary of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) at the National Stadium, Abuja.
He cited the withdrawal comments of Mohammed Hayatu-Deen, a financial guru, saying President Buhari should support the use of consensus method to ensure the forthcoming APC presidential primary does not follow the PDP’s highest bidder method.
In his speech before withdrawing from the PDP primary, Hayatu-Deen said: “It is, therefore, based on personal principles and with great humility that I have decided, after wide consultations to withdraw from this contest, which has been obscenely monetized.”
