Romanus Ugwu

Chieftain of the All Progressive Congress(APC), Osita Okechukwu, has taunted the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar, over attempts to reconcile with the G-5 governors.

He argued that the attempt by the former Vice President to reconcile with the Governor Nyesom Wike-led G-5 is belated by headwinds.

The Director General of Voice of Nigeria (VON), took on PDP presidential candidate while responding to the statement credited to him that the ruling APC is a contraption of Ahmed Bola Tinubu’s party, Action Congress of Nigeria (ACN) and Buhari’s party, the Congress for Progressive Change (CPC), which will collapse after its defeat in the 2023 general elections.

In a statement in Abuja titled, “Atiku’s attempt to reconcile with Wike-G-5 -Masquerade is belated by headwinds”, Okechukwu described the Waziri Adamawa’s assertion as hallucination and medicine after death.

He said: “it is ridiculous for the former Vice President, a veteran to think that the plank of justice of rotation convention meted to PDP’s Constitution and the Federal Character principle of 1999 Constitution, will be easily swept under the carpet.”

Dismissing his claims that APC will collapse after losing the 2023 presidential election, Okechukwu asked: “Is it not an express loss of memory for Atiku who was a member of the nPDP that joined in the formation of the APC, to attempt to rewrite history in pursuit of his presidential ambition?”

Okechukwu argued that it would be unfair and unpatriotic to the southern part of the country for any northerner to think of presiding over the country after the tenure of President Muhammadu Buhari, a fellow northerner, in May 2023.

“This is one of the major headwinds that is blocking his puerile reconciliation with Wike-G-5-Masquerade. Atiku is a foremost beneficiary of rotation convention in 2018, during PDP’ presidential primary in Port Harcourt, which Wike hosted. It’s trite law that he who comes to equity will come with clean hands,” he quipped.

Apparently referring to the recent meeting of the Wike-G-5 Masquerade with Bauchi State Governor, Bala Mohammed, Okechukwu claimed that the virile letter Bala wrote to Atiku penultimate week, questioned the integrity of the former Vice President.

“How can he wage a proxy political war against the Bauchi governor? News filtered that Atiku questioned his temerity not to step down like Governor Aminu Tambuwal. This is one of the headwinds which will make reconciliation impossible.”

“Thus the movement of the Wike-G-5-Masquerade northwards, is afloat, obviously sounding the death knell for Atiku’s ambition. Methinks Governor Wike-G-5-Masquerade, which is frantically chasing Atiku because of his infidelity to the South and PDP’s Constitution, which is the breach of power rotation between north and south; is driving him into state of delusion.

“For the other day, in Arewa summit he admonished the north not to vote for Yoruba or Igbo, an unpresidential goof and, in the present instance distorting the genesis and capacity of the APC,” he chided Atiku.

The VON DG further asserted that lacking the pragmatism to ease out Iyorchia Ayu as the PDP chairman in line with his serial promise to Wike-G-5-Masquerade casts Atiku’s integrity, necessary dexterity and know-how to unite this country in serious doubt.

“Ironically, while Atiku is de-marketing the APC as if he has no baggage, the Wike-G-5’s masquerade is extending its fangs northwards the unintended consequence is definitely erosion of Atiku’s victory.

“If Atiku cannot unite his party, curb Peter Obi’s widespread erosion of PDP’s support base nationwide and design how to pick the remaining votes from Senator Rabiu Kwankwaso’s dominance in the Kano how can he win?” he added.

He dismissed, as a deceptive, Atiku’s late attempt to mend fences with Wike-G-5-Masquerade through IBB and other retired generals of PDP’s hue, adding that the puerile effort amounts to medicine after death.

“The Wike-G-5-Masquerade had bolted. The so called reconciliation is a kind of medicine after death, because it is said that there is no repentance in the grave. I doubt that the Wike I know will recruit 200,000 Special Assistants for Atiku’s victory. The Wike-G-5-Masquerade are aware and experienced enough to appreciate the dangers of the Daggers-Syndrome.

“In the parlance of Italian Mafia, you cannot pull the Dagger or Pistol and put it back in the holster. You must shoot or you are killed. They know the Atiku’s DNA-Vengeance like most politicians is of high degree. He will never forgive them if he wins. And Nigerian patriots will not forgive Wike-G-5 for pardoning a desperate politician that selfishly breached rotation convention.”