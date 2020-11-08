One agrees that yesterday is gone, however, it is pertinent that PDP should not deceive our people for their planlessness and ineptitude. Blame game aside, please what are those salient points in the 2014 report that is not in the APC report? To be honest, it is a very thin line, unless the PDP is behaving like my uncle, Chief Bato Chigbo, alias Okokondem, an orator in his heydays and retired headmaster, he sincerely believes that the 2014 report contains the provision to return Nigeria to the defunct regions – East, West, North and Midwest. He glorifies the region with nostalgia. The motion for region failed in Abacha’s Conference of 1996, in Obasanjo’s Conference of 2005 and Jonathan’s Conference of 2014. Where PDP and most canvassers for restructuring is getting it wrong is that they want a full package amendment. It is an ideal and we were advised by sages to be pragmatic. What the 2014 provided was the creation of over 40 states and not region. The problem is that a lot of people neither read the APC’s report nor even the 2014 re- port they romance.

What is your reply to the PDP statement that, “Nigerians are also alerted to a fresh ploy by some ambitious APC leaders to blackmail the legislature and create an impression of commitment to restructuring, just to beguile the people and soften the ground for their personal political and particularly presidential ambitions ahead of the 2023 elections? From my submissions above who is beguiling or deceiving the people? Is President Muhammadu Buhari and by extension the APC government that embarked on the first amendment in the 8th Assembly by advancing the frontiers of democracy via first line charge of funding of state legislatures, state judiciary and local councils? One could have expected massive support by the party which claims to stand in the forefront of efforts for genuine restructuring to embrace the first move to free these institutions of democracy from governors who are gradually turning into emperors. What is your reaction to the governors cutting across parties at the Supreme Court contesting the Executive Order 10? Executive Order 10 was signed by Mr President to give life to the first line charge amendment to these state institutions. If the PDP has reasoned with President Buhari the governors couldn’t have gone to the Supreme Court and today the independence of state legislatures, judiciary and local councils could have been restored. But out of selfishness and personal aggrandizement the PDP weighed in bi-partisanship when it is unnecessary. When best do we need bi-parti- sanship? We need it now more than ever before. To buttress my point, permit me despite space constrains to give some spinets of Malam Nasir el-Rufai’s APC Committee Report on Legislative, Executive and Others Action Plan. The report proposed that Sec- tion 8 of the 1999 Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria via Executive Bill be expanded to accommodate merger of states that so desire. The amendment to be made will stipulate the laid down procedure for merger which shall be in pari materia with the procedure for creation of states. What others items did the report deal with? Among others it has a Bill for an Act to alter the provisions of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, 1999 to make Local Government Areas Administrative Units of each state. Secondly, to alter the allocation of revenue – the Revenue (Federation Account) Act 2002. What is your take on the issue of national convention to elect new national executive, or do you support extension? Truly, methinks we should extend and ac- cord due cooperation to the governor Mai Mala Buni-led caretaker committee; so as for them to diligently fix and reposition our great party before December 2020 convention. Some members like the Concerned Members truly want them to obey the six months given… When one casts cursory glance at the damage done to the soul of our great party, from the beginning of our government in mid-2015 by the unforced error struggle for National Assembly leadership and to the culture of impunity which Comrade Adams Oshiomhole unleashed on our great party in his post election as chairman on June 23, 2018, the need for extension of time becomes imperative. Our stock crashed from 25 states to 19 today. Accordingly, the Buni-led committee requires deep introspection to gather the pieces, reconcile the various warlords and tendencies. United we stand, so if it takes six or 12 months, so be it.