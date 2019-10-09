Romanus Ugwu, Abuja



Augustina Uchechukwu Okechukwu, wife of the Director-General, Voice of Nigeria (VON), Osita Okechukwu, will on Friday this week, begin her final journey to eternity.

According to the burial arrangements released by the family, the activity for the burial will begin with Requiem Mass on October 11 at the Our Lady of Perpetual Help, Gwarinpa, Abuja.

“The requiem Mass for late Mrs. Augustina Uchechukwu Okechukwu nee Okekeuche will hold at the Our Lady of Perpetual Help, Gwarinpa Abuja at 4pm,” the statement read.

Late Mrs. Okechukwu passed on, September 20 after a brief illness. Before her death, Mrs Okechukwu, proudly called Tina by friends and associates and fondly called “Organiser” by her husband, was an business woman.

Her businesses included horticulture, international trading, bread making, real estate and catering. The deceased, who was a devout Catholic, hailed from Enugu-Agidi in Njikoka Local Government Area of Anambra State.

She was born in Sabon Gari, Kano State on October 3, 1962 into the family of late Chief Joseph Okekeuche and attended primary schools in Kano and Enugu Agidi.

Late Mrs. Okechukwu, who was a foundation staff of Sheraton Hotels and Towers, Abuja, also attended Federal Government College, Maiduguri, and Doff Catering School, Sagon Otta in Ogun State.

As a business woman, she had a garden at T.Y.Danjuma Street, Asokoro, shops at International Model Market, Garki, houses at Guzape, Apo, Masaka et al. As a globe trader she traded in countries such as Benin, Togo, Ghana, the United States of America, United Kingdom, and Dubai.

She was known for her bravery, transparency, love, kindness and most importantly her resilience, that even in times of difficulties she always stood on the part of righteousness, fairness, leaning on principle more than pragmatism and that which was just irrespective of whose ox is gored.

Augustina, who got married in 1989, to Osita Okechukwu; she is survived by her dear husband, daughter Mrs Cynthia Ada Offor (nee Okechukwu), son Jeff Okechukwu and son-in-law Offor Ezenwa, brothers and sisters among whom is Igwe Mike Okekeuche, Okpalarim 11 of Enugu Agidi.”

The statement further revealed that: “The funeral rites also include Blessing at Holy Trinity Parish Maitama, Abuja on October 19 after which her remains depart for Enugu-Agidi her maternal home before heading to Eke, Enugu State.

“On October 25, there will be a wake at Amankwo, Eke her compound while she will be buried on October 26 at her compound,” it added.