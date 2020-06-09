Babcock University, Ilisan, Ogun State, Okegbue Nzeribe Emmanuel has emerged the new President of Babcock University Students Association (BUSA).

The election into BU Students Association was conducted online and Okegbue made mark as the first president of the association from Faculty of Law, Iperu campus.

As result of the Coronavirus pandemic, which has paralysed academic activities nationwide, it did not stop Babcock University as it engaged the students online including the conduct of the Students Association election held on June 7, 2020.

Okegbue, the president-elect, will pilot the affairs of BUSA for 2020/2021 academic session with other elected executives and they include, Isaac Egbo , vice-president; main campus , Laniyan Oluwafemi, vice-president; Iperu Campus, Anita Oviekovie, general secretary, Osasuyi Gift , associate general secretary, Umeh Christian, director of transport & ventures; main campus, Chinememma Emma Okoro, (director of transport & ventures; Iperu campus).

In the online election, Okegbue defeated his closest rival, Atalabi Ifedayo from the Department of Basic Sciences with a margin of 97% (560 votes) to 3% (16 votes) at Iperu campus. He won with a margin of 59% translating to 1, 296 votes, and 41% (904) votes from the main campus.

The election was conducted on June 7, 2020, and students voted online while it was monitored by the electoral committee and the university management.

In his address, Okegbue, said his plans are appended within four acronyms R.E.S.T, which are Revamping the operations of the Association, Empowerment schemes, Dolidary Advocacy and Transparent and services.

The president-elect further hinted how he intend to reposition students’ academic confidence and build better synergy between students and the university management.

Said he: “To build a better synergy between various departmental associations and the school administration; to ensure that the needs of every department are attended to, ensure that there is a boost to the public relations image of BU and the Association for better brand identity in the public, to ensure that there is a PR boost on students with talents, businesses or exhibitions which will them reach outside BU, awarding students who distinguished themselves in various ramifications in the school, developing workable attitude of students through internship opportunities and planned skills acquisitioning programs within and outside the university”.

Okegbue was a former Director of Protocol, Law Students’ Association of Nigeria; Babcock University Chapter and he also won the best executive award of the month twice during his tenure.