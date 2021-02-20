Chief Executive Officer of Swiss Spirits Hotels and Suites, Chief Daniel Okeke (Mezie Abia), has described former Chief of Staff, Abia State government, Hon. Mascot Kalu as a bridge-builder, consummate politician, and compassionate community leader.

While acknowledging his extra-ordinary personal attributes, Okeke urged the former Chief-of-Staff not to relent in his good works for the sake of humanity.

A statement issued to commemorate the birthday anniversary of Kalu, reads: “I felicitate with my brother and friend, Hon. Mascot Kalu on the occasion of his birthday anniversary.

“Hon. Kalu is a rallying point for people in his community and beyond. He is easy-going, versatile, humble, urbane, kind-hearted, and upright. The celebrant’s attributes are worthy of commendation and emulation.

“I am proud to be associated with Kalu as he is a known advocate of peace and seasoned public administrator. As the ex-investment banker marks his birthday, I join the family, friends, and political associates of Kalu in wishing him more rewarding years in sound health. Okeke wished the celebrant a joyous and remarkable celebration.”