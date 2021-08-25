From Fred Itua, Abuja

The tussle for the leadership of All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) has swung in favour of Jude Okeke and Chukwuma Umeoji as the Special Panel of the Court of Appeal sitting in Enugu struck out the motion filed by the former factional chairman of the party, Edozie Njoku, seeking to appeal against the judgment of Justice BC Iheka of the Imo State High Court, which declared Umeoji candidate of the party in the Anambra governorship election and Okeke chairman.

The Court of Appeal in its ruling striking out the motion on Wednesday upheld the argument of counsel to Okeke that the motion is an abuse of court process and must be struck out. The court thereafter awarded a cost of N50,000 in favour of Okeke.

Similarly, an attempt by Victor Oye to appeal against the same judgment was also stalled as his lawyers failed to compile the records of the High Court to the Court of Appeal.

The High Court had a week ago granted Oye leave to appeal against the judgment. It seemed to lawyers in the matter that Oye was not confident about any sort of success in the appeal hence the halfhearted approach to the appeal.

Okeke withdrew the motion seeking to appeal against the judgment of the Awka High Court citing the validity, efficacy and comprehensiveness of the Owerri High Court judgment.

However, upon noticing that Okeke had withdrawn the motion, Oye hurriedly filed a counter-affidavit against the Motion which had already been withdrawn.

Reacting, Umeoji described the developments from the Appeal Court as a victory for Anambra People and their determination to have him elected as the next Governor.

Umeoji said all preparations have been concluded for the official launching of his governorship campaign called Operation to take the campaign to the people (door to door) which will give APGA landslide victory.