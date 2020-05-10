Romanus Ugwu, Abuja

Former Acting President Nigeria Football Federation (NFF), Chief Mike Umeh, has said that he is yet to come out of the shock of the death of NFF Board member and Chairman Nigeria National League (NNL), Chidi (Ofor) Okenwa.

Speaking to Daily Sunsports on telephone from Lagos, the former NFF first vice president, former Anambra State Football Association chairman, noted that even days after his demise, he still feels that it was dream that will never translate to reality.

While describing late Okenwa as a strategic thinker, team player, highly celebral and astute football administrator, the former Super Eagles team manager lamented that Nigeria football family will certainly miss his services and contributions to the smooth-running of the game in the country.

“What can I say. Up till this moment I am speaking with you, I still think that the news about his death is a dream. I can’t believe that Okenwa is gone. Since he came into football administration in Nigeria, he has played a prominent role in lifting the game to greater height. He was someone who knew his onions as far as football administration is concerned.

“He is a strategic thinker, a team player, a very focused person, highly cerebral, disciplined and had sound knowledge of the rules of engagement as far as football administration is concerned. I have known him for several years now, beginning from when we started spareheading the Southeast football administration as thinktanks.

“He was a young man full of life and bright ideas about football administration. He would have served this country many more years at different capacities to chart a new course for the game of soccer in Nigeria.

“I have no doubt in my mind that the Nigerian football family will miss him greatly. But since we cannot question God, I just want to commiserate with the football federation, his immediate and extended families, fhe Enugu state FA and equally pray God to give them the fortitude to bear the irreparable loss. We have lost a rare gem. Rest on Okenwa,” Chief Umeh noted.