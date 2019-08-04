David Okereke, who has been dubbed the ‘New Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang’ was involved in three goals as Club Brugge hammered Sint-Truiden 6-0 in the second round of matches in the Belgian First Division A on Friday night.

Club Brugge’s most expensive signing in history struck a first-half brace and provided the assist for the fourth goal scored by South Africa international Percy Tau. It took the home team 16 minutes to open the scoring, with Okereke volleying home from close range after he was left unmarked. Four minutes later, the former Spezia star broke the offside trap and showed great composure to slot the ball past goalkeeper Schmidt. Club Brugge’s fourth goal came after Okereke’s pass found Tau who sent a delightful lob into the net. Dream Team VII winger Emmanuel Dennis opened his account for the season in the 73rd minute to make it 5-0.