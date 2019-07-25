Kennedy Eweama

It is axiomatic to posit that “when the righteous is on the throne, the people rejoice.” It is also a truism to contend that the righteous can only rule or govern well if surrounded by altruistic and administratively ingenuous brains, who have the mindset of placing public interest first and above before self.

Inasmuch as this calibre of people is hard to find, especially with the spate of hunger and high-level corruption now ravaging the Nigerian polity, it suffices, however, to argue that there are still good ones among the litany of avaricious elements seeking to grab public office purely for self-aggrandisement. These exemplary ones have remained firm and steadfast in their exemplary mien and have refused to be tainted by the contaminated ones among them. After all, as have been discovered recently, good things can still come from Nazareth, contrary to erroneously held assertions in the past.

First civilian governor of old Imo State, between October 1, 1979, and December 31, 1983, Sam Mbakwe, Ph.D, remains a good reference point here. Mbakwe governed with sincerity, commitment and passion, devoid of nowadays political rhetoric, which sounds like a broken record of Sir Victor Uwaifo’s songs of the 1970s. With meagre resources available to him then as a governor from a minority party, the Nigerian Peoples Party (NPP), he set unprecedented record in human, infrastructural and institutional development. Today, he is still regarded as the father and architect of Imo’s development and admired by Imolites just as South Africans and the whole world revere the nationalistic exploits of Nelson Mandela.

Though Mbakwe gloriously exited the world in 2006, in the minds of Imo people, he lives on eternally. No doubt, such unending love is an indelible reflection of the axiom “good name is better than riches.”

As a leader who foresaw tomorrow like Nostradamus, Mbakwe knew that exiting the world without grooming a worthy successor, as Prophet Elijah did to Prophet Elisha, would be amount to a grave disservice to the good people of Imo State. He appreciated the fact that quality leadership ought to be continued and must, therefore, not be scorched and fade away like the Biblical fig tree.

Quietly, he commenced the political and administrative tutelage of a dynamic, hardworking and focused young man as epitomized in Barr. Chris Okewulonu.

Unknown to many, Okewulonu cut his administrative, political and professional teeth as a solicitor and advocate of the Supreme Court of Nigeria under Mbakwe’s legal guidance. He began his legal practice in Mbakwe’s law chambers, where he swiftly rose to the position of a managing counsel within an amazing short period of time in the chambers. Within himself, Mbakwe smiled with satisfaction about Okewulonu’s meritorious rise because he saw in Okewulonu “a true reflection of himself and an ideal protégé worthy and capable of expanding his (Mbakwe’s) leadership philosophy to an enviable height.” Okewulonu himself, being very smart, hardworking and an astonishing explorer of opportunities and initiatives, leveraged on the administrative and leadership road map designed by Mbakwe, expanded it and has today become the toast of virtually every administration in Imo. The only exception was, of course, former Governor Rochas Okorocha’s government, which 95 per cent of well-meaning Imolites distanced themselves from because of its alleged leprous nature.

The story of Okewulonu and his laudable foray into political leadership in Imo State is a pleasant one. He is not just an inspiring figure with sound administrative acumen but also a leader with sagacious mien.

That Mbakwe, in his wisdom, appreciated the need for Okewulonu to be groomed to wear his large shoes bears eloquent testimony to Okewulonu’s good nature. A great man can only beget a great son as no lion ever produces a sheep as its offspring.

The exploits of Okewulonu, who is incontrovertibly known for hard work, resilience, honesty, dynamism, dexterity and result-oriented service, speak volumes. That he was found trustworthy and indisputably capable to be appointed the Chief of Staff to Governor Emeka Ihedioha is a loud message to Nigerians.

Anybody who truly knows Ihedioha would agree that he is a man who cannot compromise quality service, dexterity and hard work for anything. The governor is a stickler for leadership by example rather than by precepts. He is equally not given to sycophancy or nepotism on account of one’s nativity.

For Ihedioha to have chosen Okewulonu from a plethora of options available to him simply means that there is something very unique in his choice. It is unarguably a vote of confidence on Okewulonu. The legendary writer, Chinua Achebe, did say in Arrow of God that “a man whose name is called again and again by those trying in vain to catch a bull has something he alone can do to bulls.”

Without much ado, it should be borne in mind that good leaders like Ihedioha, who are result-driven in their leadership style, cannot achieve such lofty and selfless desire with a crop of people on the reserve bench. Every good coach uses his first 11 for any epic encounter. Rebuilding Imo after its gross decapitation in the hands of Okorocha is an onerous task, which requires the best and seasoned coach (Governor Ihedioha) to leverage on the leadership and administrative ingenuity of a motivational captain (Okewulonu) to achieve.

In the words of John Bunyan, “you have never really lived until you have done something for someone who can never repay you.”

This is perhaps, the guiding leadership philosophy of Ihedioha for Imolites because he came for the masses, the oppressed and the suppressed. This may also account for why he opted for Okewulonu, known for his altruism and doggedness to always deliver desired results in public service.

It needs not to be re-emphasised that Okewulonu, known for his decency and ability to practice politics without bitterness, will bring his wealth of experience in public service to bear in the discharge of his duties, as the task ahead is gargantuan. Being a man who does not fancy a higgledy-piggledy approach in administration just like the governor, his boss, it is hoped that he will galvanise the system to deliver the much-needed dividends of democracy for the betterment of the good people of Imo State and to the glory of God.

• Eweama writes from Imo State