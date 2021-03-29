The finals of the 15th edition of the “CBN Junior Tennis Tournament” held at Lagos Lawn Tennis Club, Race Course, Lagos yesterday, with Destiny Okhinaye winning in the 16 years category, girls.

Seun Ogunsakin triumphed over Joshua Maxwell in the 16 years category for Boys, beating his opponent 9 – 0.

She defeated Blessing Otu 9-4 to lift the trophy.

In the 14 years category Boys, Seun Ogunsakin defeated Mubarak Ganiyu 9 – 2, while in the Boys 10 category, Murawa Egbejomi beat Malcom Osaji 9- 7.

In the Girls 12 category, Fego Aytuoma defeated Ndidi Osaji 9 – 8, while in the 14 years category, girls, Favour Amaeshi saw off her opponent, Mary Iorlumum 9- 7 to go home with the coveted trophy.