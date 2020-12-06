Smart addressing startup, OkHi, has launched into the Nigerian market with its partner Interswitch Group to save the economy $2 billion a year.

Smart addressing startup, OkHi, has announced it is launching in Nigeria in partnership with Interswitch, one of Africa’s largest financial technology & digital commerce companies. Together, the businesses are aiming to solve problems for millions of Nigerians caused by the lack of addressing systems.

Currently, the deficit infrastructure is negatively affecting the entire economy, as accurate addresses are vital for logistic delivery and financial services. Delivery businesses often get lost and call their customers on average over three times to find their door. At the same time, banks have to send agents in-person to verify prospective customers’ addresses a slow and expensive process that often add to their overheads.

OkHi’s solution is a smart address – a GPS pin linked to a person’s name and phone number. This approach enables businesses to collect customer’s addresses, verify it remotely, and deliver to it without getting lost.