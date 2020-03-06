The Imo State police command has said that it has arrested some suspects following the killing of three persons my gunmen suspected to be cultists on Elezuo/Umuchima Street in Okigwe.

It was learnt that three persons were killed while another four sustained gunshot injuries during an attack by a rival cult group Thursday night.

In a statement issued by Mr. Orlando Ikeokwu, spokesperson of the Imo State police command, the police has effected some arrest of suspected persons.

According to him, “at about 11:30pm on Thursday the command received a distress call of sporadic shooting around Elezuo/Umuchima street in Okigwe, and as a result, the Divisional Police Officer led a team from the division, Area Command and SARS annex Okigwe, to the scene where they met two corpses and five others with various degrees of gunshot injuries.

However, one of the injured five later gave up the ghost bringing the death toll to three.The corpses has been deposited in the morgue, while the injured ones are presently receiving treatment.

The command has made arrests and still following up other leads while investigations is still in progress” .

In a related development, the operatives of the state command have arrested one Chinonso Nnaemeka of Umutanze community in Orlu in for allegedly abducting and killing one Tobias Okeke Ugo around Umudim Umutanze in Orlu council in Imo State and took away his ash coloured Toyota Camry car.

The Smspokesman of the state police command said that one of the suspects Chinonso Nnaemeka, 27 m, upon interrogation, confessed to the crime and led the operatives to where the corpse of Tobias Okeke Ugo was; the victim was found in the pool of his own blood with deep machete cuts all over his body, his vehicle was also recovered.

However, effort is being intensified to arrest other fleeing members of the gang while investigation progresses.