George Onyejiuwa, Owerri

Governor Hope Uzodinma has ordered the security agents in the state to immediately rein in those responsible for the death of three persons in Okigwe town last Wednesday night.

Recall that last Wednesday about 11.00pm, gunmen who rode on a motorbike had shot at people drinking at a bar around Elezuo/ Umuchima street in Okigwe town leaving three persons dead and scores of others injured.

The Imo State governor gave the directives on Friday when he visited Okigwe in the company of top government officials and heads of security agencies, saying that the primary responsibility of any government is to provide adequate security for the citizens.

He said: “We are concerned as a government because the primary responsibility of every reasonable government is to guarantee security for its citizens.

“When I heard that this ugly thing happened, I became very apprehensive, made phone calls, met with the security agencies and agreed to be here today to nip the problem in the bud.”

On the rumour that the attackers could be Fulani herdsmen, the governor cautioned against fake news capable of causing disaffection.

He noted that based on the arrest made so far and the confessional statement of the suspects, it was discovered that the attack was masterminded and carried out by natives of the area.

On the allegation that the security operatives did not respond promptly, Governor Uzodinma said: “Under my watch in Imo State, there must be security. I am aware that security agencies responded after the incident. They may not have responded the way you wished, but because intelligence drives every investigation, I want to announce to you that an arrest has been made and one of those that killed these people has been arrested and the telephone number of one of the victims has been recovered from him. This man is an indigene, he is from here”, the governor stated.

Commending the security agencies for rising to the occasion, Governor Uzodinma charged them to get to the root of the matter and arrest the two remaining suspects who are still on the run.