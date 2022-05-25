From Ndubuisi Orji, Abuja

Leaders of Okigwe senatorial zone, in Imo State under the aegis of Okigwe Unity Forum have charged the people of the zone to support the senatorial aspiration of former Imo State governor, Ikedi Ohakim.

The group, in a statement by former speaker, Imo State House of Assembly, Acho Ihim and 30 others drawn from various local government areas, described Ohakim as the most suitable person to represent Okigwe.

Are you a Man 40 yrs and above? Do not miss the Vital Information, it goes off in 2 days! CLICH HERE to READ .

They said Ohakim, if elected, would be of immense benefit to the zone, Imo State and the entire Igbo nation.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation, Weak Erection and Small Manhood. >>>Click Here for Details<<< .

“The present political administration in Imo State is one that is very friendly to Okigwe zone, with our respectable sons and daughters indubitably close to it. There is no gainsaying therefore that the best way to repay the governor is to give him our total support by identifying and supporting a credible and outstanding candidate who will win the senatorial election in the governor’s political party, the APC.

“It’s noteworthy that the highest nationally relevant office common to Ndi Okigwe zone today is the office of the Senate of the Federal Republic of Nigeria. The office is not just about senatorial representation, but also about the general political leadership of the zone. We know the value content of an Ohakim being in the Senate for Ndi Okigwe, Imo and indeed the South East at this point in time. The future of Nigeria demands quality zonal representation not people with political milk teeth.”

Breaking!!! Earn up to N2 - N3 million monthly GUARANTEED (all paid in US Dollars). No training or refereal required. Do business with top USA companies like Amazon, Tesla, Facebook, IBM, Netflix, Zoom, etc. Learn more .

The forum, while appealing to Governor Hope Uzodimma to support Ohakim to emerge as the APC senatorial candidate for Okigwe zone, implored leaders of the zone to shun “pull-him-down” syndrome in the overall interest of the people.