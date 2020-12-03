Candidate of the People Democratic Party (PDP) in the Imo North By-election, Chief Emmanuel Okewulonu, has said Okigwe zone, also referred to as Imo North, needs a better representation in the National Assembly.

He explained that Imo North has remained under developed for many years despite the fact that there were representatives of the district in the national assembly, which means there has not been quality representation.

He lamented on the state of infrastructure, health sector, unemployment rate in Okigwe Zone, while noting that there needs to be rapid development in those areas.

“In the whole of Okigwe zone, we don’t have a single motorable road, we don’t have standard health centres, the unemployment rate keeps getting high every day, It’s sincerely not right.”

Okewulonu said if he is elected, he would ensure Okigwe zone becomes developed by sponsoring bills that will favour the district.

He said his first call to duty will be ensuring there is changes in all sectors of Okigwe Zone.