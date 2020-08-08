It was jubilation galore on Friday as the Election Petition Tribunal sitting in Owerri, Imo State, dismissed the petition against the election of Hon. Princess Miriam Onuoha, of the Isialambano/Onuimo/ Okigwe federal constituency in the House of Representatives.

Onuoha, who was elected on the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC) trounced her challenger for the second time having defeated him in the first instance at the poll.

In a unanimous judgment delivered by the tribunal Chairman, Justice Esther Haruna, dismissed the petition for what she called lack of merit.

It could be recalled that Hon. Obinna Onwubuariri of the Peoples Democratic Party had petitioned the tribunal to challenge the election of Onuoha.

This landmark ruling vindicated Hon Miriam Onuoha who remains a constant enigma in Okigwe politics in general. She wore the toga of Abraham Lincoln having been in the race for a long time without throwing in the towel. She grew up in Okigwe North as a girl and woman .

As SURE-P coordinator she brought food to the downtrodden. She is a household name more examplified in her clearing the refuse at Anara and earning her the name “Obu Ngwongwo”. She is a minority rights activist and champion of the physically challenged endearing her to many.

Her knack for professionalism and effective representation has manifested in her representation so far. Her bill is on going, she recently manned a sensitive committee and above remains a glowing voice in the house of reps.

In a land where all is under the mamyrdom of men, she beats off segregation to elbow her way to the top echelon of politics. She is truly an Amazon and a lady with a lamp.

The constituents are waiting with bated breath for her democracy dividends which has started trickling down. Darkness has finally given way to light.