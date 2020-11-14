Stanley Uzoaru, Owerri

Former governor of Imo state and senator representing Imo North Senatorial District, Rochas Okorocha has vowed to collapse his political structure, the Rescue mission with that of senator Ifeanyi Araraume’s Destiny organisation to ensure victory for Araraume in the forthcoming Okigwe north bye election.

Okorocha made the vow while meeting with his former Commissioners, All Progressive Congress (APC) State Executives and selected leaders from each of the Local Governments in the state, yesterday in Owerri.

He regretted that, Araraume did not take his advice in 2019 when he had told him to go for the Senate, recalling that, if he had taken that advice, he would have become the Deputy Senate President.

The former governor also explained that the decision to work assiduously for the victory of Senator Araraume in the bye-election, does not mean the collapse of the individual Political Structures, adding that after Araraume’s victory, the structures would return to their respective bases.

He also explained that the APC in Imo does not have problem again, adding that the picture about the fate of the party has now become very clear, noting too that truth does not die, but what dies, with time is falsehood or deceit.

Okorocha who is the senate committee chairman on Culture and Tourism equally called on Governor Hope Uzodinma, not to take his silence or peaceful dispositions for granted, stating that he has remained quiet in the face of insults and blackmails in the interest of the State.