George Onyejiuwa, Owerri

Following the sacking of Emeka Ihedioha as the governor of the state by the Supreme Court and the installation of Senator Hope Uzodinma of the All Progressives Congress, as the governor of the state, the pendulum of state power has suddenly swung to the APC ahead of the Okigwe North Federal constituency rerun ordered by the court.

It will be recalled that the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, Hon. Obinna Onwubuariri had won the Okigwe North seat, which comprises Onu Imo, Okigwe and Isiala Mbano for the second time, but the appellate court nullified his election and ordered for a rerun.

However, on January 22, 2020, Governor Hope Uzodinma, who had stormed Isiala Mbano APC rally in the company of his deputy, Prof. Placid Njoku, ex-Governor Rochas Okorocha, the convener, Senator Ifeanyi Araraume, Chief Tony Chukwu, Prince Chikwem Onuoha to drum support for party’s candidate, Princess Miriam Onuoha.

Uzodinma who said that the party is now in charge of the state-directed the people of the three local governments of Okigwe, Onu Imo and Isiala Mbano to vote massively for party’s candidate to reconnect people with the national grid.

“I want to urge all of you to vote massively for Princess Miriam Onuoha because her presence at the Green Chambers and with APC in charge of the state, Southeast will be reconnected to the national grid of power.”