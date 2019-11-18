Zika Bobby

The candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) for Okigwe North, Princess Miriam Onuoha, has assured his constituents of speedy socio-economic development in all areas.

Reacting to the Appeal Court’s nullification of the election of Kingsley Onwubuariri, in Owerri, she dedicated the victory to God, her supporters and the judiciary, which she said remains the last hope of the common man.

Onuoha enjoined all to capitalise on the opportunity to vote her again in the rerun election to enjoy the dividends of democracy.

She said with their votes, victory is certain.

She frowned at the state of total neglect and current poor representation of Okigwe North at the Green Chambers and pledged sound and productive representation to the people when elected.

She said her performance as SURE-P representative which earned her the title “Mama SURE-P” in the last administration’s was a proof that she could serv the people judiciously.