Stanley Uzoaru, Owerri

There was momentary tension in Amaraku, Umuakaram in Isiala Mbano Local Government of Area of Imo State as officials of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) and the Department of State Security Service (DSS) invaded the polling booth of the House of Representative candidate of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), Obinna Onwubuariri, during the re-run election for Okigwe North seat.

The anti-graft agency team and the security agencies, including the army, stormed the election venue at about 3 30 pm, heavily armed.

A source disclosed to our correspondent that the officials where at the venue on an allegation of vote buying at the polling unit.

The team, however, reportedly left a few minutes after discovering the allegation was unfounded.

But an inside source at the area alleged that the team was actually at the venue at the insistence of a popular opposition party also participating in the election to intimidate the voters at the polling unit.

Meanwhile, the voting exercise was said to be calm and peaceful in other parts of the state, except in a few areas where there is reported voter apathy and disruption of voting by suspected thugs.

Onwubuariri, candidate of the PDP for the House Representatives election for Okigwe North federal constituency, has alleged that thugs were imported to chase voters away in Osuachara ward in Isiala Mbano.

He also alleged that, in most of the places in his ward, card readers were not used.

A community leader, Jerry Onye, of the All Progressives Congress (APC), has, however, debunked Onwubuariri’s claims, insisting that the election was free and fair.

Onwubuariri of the PDP and Miriam Onuoha of the APC are the main contenders for the Okigwe North federal constituency seat.