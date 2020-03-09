Lukman Olabiyi

Ahead of the Imo North Senatorial District by-election, a group, Ndi Iheoma Di Mma, is rooting for the former speaker of the state House of Assembly, Dr. Acho Ihim, to fill the vacancy created by the death of Senator Benjamin Uwajumogu.

The group in a statement by its president,Zebulon Uche,described Ihim as the best man for the job.

“Without mincing word, Ihim is the natural replacement for our departed brother in the Senate; he is experienced in governance and lawmaking. He was a sole administrator, local government chairman, Deputy Majority Leader and chairman, House Committee on Information, Due Process and Inter-parliamentary Affairs, and speaker of the state House of Assembly. In 2016, he was elected as the first and only Nigerian president of the Commonwealth Parliamentary Association (CPA) Africa Region.

“Indeed, Ihim has seen it all and that’s why we are praying that he represents Imo North in the senate. This is not a time for a green horn that does not know his left from his right to go there and start learning the ropes.

“And in all the offices Ihim occupied, he distinguished himself. Take this: In 2005, the Association of Local Governments in Nigeria (ALGON) recognised him as “the best local government chairman in Nigeria.”