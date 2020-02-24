George Onyejiuwa, Owerri

Ahead of the forthcoming Imo North senatorial by-election, one of the major stakeholders and a chieftain of the All Progressives Congress in the senatorial zone, Chief Tony Chukwu, has called on the old politicians who have represented the zone in various political positions to support the younger politicians with capacity and integrity for the forthcoming senatorial by-election.

This is just as he called on the leaders and stakeholders of the zone to engender peace and unity for the zone to move forward.

Chief Chukwu who stated this said that the people cannot continue to make the mistakes that they made in the past with the same old faces.

The APC chieftain noted that the younger generation has to be given the opportunity and should be supported by the leaders especially in the forthcoming senatorial by-election to fill the vacancy left by the death of Senator Benjamin Uwajumogu.

“We must change a system that has not worked for the people in the past 25 years by encouraging younger politicians with the capacity and integrity to represent the people. Today most leaders of the zone are not in good terms and this cannot bring progress and development to the zone.”

He added “this is why I have consistently called on our leaders and stakeholders especially those who have held one elected political office or the other at various times in the past 20 years to make way for the younger ones because the zone needs fresh blood.”